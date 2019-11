ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Three New Mexico Marines are thankful to still be alive today. Their story of survival is now being shared in a new documentary film. It takes you through their time serving in Iraq, and the Marine that saved their lives.

It's a day they'll never forget. In April 2004, the men of Kilo Company 3rd Battalion 7th Marines were ambushed in Iraq.