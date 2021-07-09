“The situation is dire:” Dairy farmer still dealing with water contamination

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Curry County dairy farmer says he’s still feeling the effects of the water contamination caused by firefighting foam. “We’ve seen a decline in milk production, we’ve seen things happen, and the sad part is, my family and my 40 employees have been exposed to this water without even knowing that we had poison in our water,” said the owner, Art Schapp.

Related Coverage:

The foam containing P-FAS chemicals seeped into the groundwater near military installations across the country, including Holloman and Cannon Air Force bases. Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez says the groundwater Highland Dairy used near Cannon had P-FAS levels hundreds of times higher than EPA limits and prevented owner Art Schaap from selling his milk or cattle.

Schapp received some financial assistance from the federal government, but that stopped last December. “The situation is dire. Art has been without any type of assistance for over six months on something he didn’t cause and for something he didn’t wish would happen to him, his family, or his business,” said Rep. Leger Fernandez.

Leger Fernandez says she’s spoken with the USDA secretary about Schapp’s situation. and he has agreed the agency should buy Schapp’s contaminated cows. But red tape is slowing the process down.