RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Father’s Day isn’t until June 18. However, that didn’t stop some dads from celebrating with their kids a little early.

Rio Rancho held its annual Father’s Day “Tee” Mini Golf event Saturday afternoon at Cabezon Community Center and Park.

It was a chance for kids to spend time with their dad while enjoying some snacks and a round or two of miniature golf.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s fun being able to get away and just hang out with one of my boys. He’s the middle of four, so it’s always fun just to get away and spend time one-on-one with him,” said an attending father, “I like getting away with him. He’s my little buddy.”

There was an event contest to see how each group did. The top three went home with prizes.