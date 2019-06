Prosecutors are asking a judge to treat a Santa Fe teen accused of killing his mom’s boyfriend as an adult in court.

Hunter Woods, 16, is accused of shooting Ricardo Magana at an apartment complex last month. Magana died over the weekend.

District Attorney Marco Serna says his office will file a notice seeking adult sanctions on Woods. They also plan to increase the charges to homicide.

The district attorney says the case will head to a grand jury soon.