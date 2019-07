FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Democratic state Sen. Richard Martinez, right, of Espanola, stands for questions about a bill he sponsors that would expand background checks to nearly all private gun sales in Santa Fe, N.M. Espanola police say New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez is facing charges of aggravated DWI and reckless driving after a car crash. They say the 66-year-old Martinez was arrested Friday night, June 28, 2019, on suspicion of drunken driving following a collision in Espanola. Martinez has held the Democratic Senate District 5 seat for nearly two decades. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says it will take over the DWI case against Senator Richard Martinez. The move follows District Attorney Marco Serna’s decision to recuse himself from the case to avoid a conflict of interest.

Martinez pleaded not guilty last week to aggravated DWI. He was arrested last month after police say he rear-ended a couple in Espanola.

