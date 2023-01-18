NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The district attorney says they will announce Thursday whether they will file charges in the deadly shooting on the Rust film set. It will come nearly 16 months after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released its full report in November. News 13 will provide details on the decision when it comes down.