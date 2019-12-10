CYFD’s proposed changes to foster parent rules spark concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Concern is growing over a proposal from the Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) to make fostering children easier.

CYFD says it’s changing the rules to get a license to foster children, in order to comply with federal regulations where placement with family comes first. This includes allowing parents, who have been convicted of some crimes and whose rights have been terminated, to try to foster their kids.

It also changes the policy to allow undocumented immigrants to foster.

“Federal regulations don’t discriminate against immigrant families, so we have made a concession that if a family [member] is an immigrant and a relative, only for relatives,” Anna Marie Luna of CYFD Protective Services said.

Still, foster parents are worried these changes aren’t in the best interest of children and want more say.

“To be able to keep kids with relatives, even though under the current policy the relative may not be viewed as a qualified or stable placement?” foster parent Jill Michele said.

CYFD says after hearing concerns, it has now extended its public comment on the changes.