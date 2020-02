NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has enacted new rules in an effort to keep kids taken into state custody with relatives, instead of strangers.

The changes streamline the process for relatives to become licensed foster parents, putting kids with their families in a more timely manner. Right now, kids go to already licensed foster families, they are later transferred to family members if they qualify.

The updates now align with federal law and CYFD says it will reduce the stress put on children.