CYFD to host virtual Indian Child Welfare Act Summit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department will host a summit that aims to keep Indigenous children with their families on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The annual Indian Child Welfare Act Summit brings together state and tribal leaders, legal representatives and advocates.
Story continues below:
- Balloon Fiesta: Balloon Fiesta officials say 2021 event a success
- Weather: Another storm brings strong winds and chilly temperatures
- Business: Closures happening in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day
- Crime: Man accused of running over deputy, police aides outside Balloon Fiesta
- KRQE En Español: Viernes 8 de Octubre 2021
They work together in cases where children are removed from their homes. They ensure efforts are made to keep them with their Pueblos and tribes. The summit is virtual but registration is open to the public.
For more information or to register, visit na.eventscloud.com/website/30328/home.