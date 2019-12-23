Live Now
CYFD report finds youth in New Mexico run away from foster care

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report from New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department says more children are running away from foster care.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, in 2019 the number of runaways jumped to about 50. That’s an increase of about 15 runaways from fiscal year 2015, when nearly the same number of kids were in state custody.

The report also says New Mexico’s runaway rate is more than double the national average.

National experts say lack of services for runaway kids adds to the growing numbers.

