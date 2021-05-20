CYFD removes boys from a Los Lunas treatment center amid abuse allegations

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children Youth and Families Department has removed 11 boys from a treatment center in Los Lunas after allegations of staff abuse. Currently, the center is denying the allegations.

The Los Nino’s Academy specializes in working with boys 12-years-old and younger with a history of sexual misconduct. The Youth Health Associates runs the program that is licensed through CYFD. On Thursday evening, an attorney for the center, Nathan Crane, said 11 boys, including some placed at the center by the state, were removed from the facility.

Crane said the allegations against the staff do not involve sexual abuse, but he couldn’t comment further. He said they will fight the allegations and they stand by their staff. In a statement, CYFD would only say it has begun administrative action against Youth Health Associates and prioritizes keeping New Mexico’s children safe.