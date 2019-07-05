CYFD postpones meeting on child care proposal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State officials may be backing off on a proposal to tighten income requirements for families who receive child care assistance.

The threshold was increased to 200 percent of the poverty level under the last administration, but there was talk of changing the threshold to 160 percent because of a lack of funding. That would have resulted in hundreds of families losing aid.

There was a meeting scheduled for Monday to get public input on the issue, but now CYFD has postponed that meeting so they can work with community organizations to see if they can keep the higher cap in place.