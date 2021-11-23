CYFD deputy secretary retiring in December, replacement announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The deputy secretary of the embattled New Mexico’s Children Youth and Family Department is retiring in December and they’ve announced his replacement. The department says Deputy Secretary Terry Locke is retiring to spend more time with his family.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Video shows fight between Truman Middle School teacher, student
- New Mexico: What you need to know about this year’s River of Lights
- Weather: Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday
- Investigations: Middle of Nowhere: New Mexico’s Multi-Million Dollar Blunder
- Español: KRQE En Español: Martes 23 de Noviembre 2021
However, the department has faced constant criticism and questions over how it handles cases. Beth Gillia will replace Locke on December 1. Gillia was previously the senior attorney of the Corinne Wolfe Center for Child and Family Justice and was also the director of the Public Law Institute at the University of New Mexico.