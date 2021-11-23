CYFD deputy secretary retiring in December, replacement announced

[1] New Mexico hospitals asking legislature for help amid nursing shortage Health care leaders are asking for help keeping nurses on the job in New Mexico. Presbyterian says the pandemic has taken its toll on nurses with the energy and enthusiasm to fight the virus turning to anger, moral distress, compassion fatigue, and complete exhaustion. Members of the New Mexico Hospital Association told a legislative committee nurses are leaving by the day with many leaving for more lucrative traveling nurse jobs. The group is asking for $15 million a year from the American Rescue Plan for initiatives to keep nurses in New Mexico.

[2] Albuquerque teen charged with murder fighting to have charges dropped A teen charged with murder at an Albuquerque park is claiming self-defense but he's still fighting to get the charges completely tossed out. Noah Duran is accused of killing Elijah Mirabal at North Domingo Baca Park last year. Witnesses claim Mirabal showed up to the park believing he was selling drugs to a girl, but was instead met by Duran and 18-year-old Jaden Sandoval who robbed and shot him. Duran was also shot and claims Mirabal fired first. His attorneys say bullet holes on Mirabal's car would prove it but APD didn't preserve the car.