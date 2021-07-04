Cyclist bikes raise money for Navajo Nation water project

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A California cyclist’s ride to New Mexico raised enough money to give some families in the Navajo Nation access to running water. Roy Wiegand just wrapped a bike ride from California to Albuquerque and raised $13,000 along the way.

That money will go to Dig Deep which gives families in the Navajo Nation access to running water and electricity. Wiegand says the message encourages people to help out. “That kind of blows people away and they want to help. So that is what has been the most inspiring about this for me, is passing on that information and they get motivated and try to help,” said Wiegand.

He raised enough money to help two homes gain access to running water but if he raises a few thousand dollars more, they could help a third home.