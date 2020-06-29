Cyber attack reported at NMSU Foundation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A cyber attack investigation is underway at New Mexico State University. School officials say security personnel noticed unusual activities on the network used by the NMSU Foundation last week. So far there is no evidence any data was stolen but all devices on the network have been removed as a precaution. The foundation is looking to hire an outside company to figure out exactly what happened.
