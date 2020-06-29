1  of  2
Live Now
Albuquerque City Councilors to discuss sick leave, pay hikes for certain workers
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Cyber attack reported at NMSU Foundation

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A cyber attack investigation is underway at New Mexico State University. School officials say security personnel noticed unusual activities on the network used by the NMSU Foundation last week. So far there is no evidence any data was stolen but all devices on the network have been removed as a precaution. The foundation is looking to hire an outside company to figure out exactly what happened.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss