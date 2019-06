ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- PNM says it has restored the power to thousands of residents in southern New Mexico on Sunday.

The electricity provider stated that Sunday afternoon it had restored power to 7,932 customers in Alamogordo and another 3,483 customers in Ruidoso who lost power earlier in the day. PNM states that crews are currently investigating the cause of the outages.

To view a map of current outages in New Mexico, click here.