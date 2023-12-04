CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Mike Reeves died December 4 while attending training at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Reeves worked for several law enforcement departments over his 40-year career including 16 years with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. He was elected Sheriff and took office in Curry County this year.

A cause of death has not been released. Undersheriff Michael Brockett is serving as Active Sheriff of Curry County until a new sheriff has been appointed.