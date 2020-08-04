Curry County Road Department seeks public input for its 5-year plan

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Curry County wants your input on how it can improve its roads. The Road Department is outlining its priorities for the next five years and encouraging the public to submit ideas by Monday to road superintendent Walon Jones via e-mail at wjones@currycounty.org or by mail to 417 Gidding, Suite 100, Clovis, New Mexico 88101. 

Those suggestions will be handed over to the county commission. The current plan is posted on the county’s website.

