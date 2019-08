CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Voters in Curry County will get to weigh in on alcohol sales come November.

County commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation to put the issue on the ballot. The questions cover beer and wine licenses, Sunday liquor sales and more.

Right now, the county does not sell packaged alcohol on Sundays, but does allow beer and wine to be served with meals. The election is November 5.