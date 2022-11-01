NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Curry County wants residents to weigh in on its plans for a new sports complex and recreation center. A community meeting will be held next Monday at 5:15 p.m. inside the County Commission room.
They’ve launched an online survey asking about peoples’ favorite activities, where the center should be built, and the three most needed recreation spaces. The survey is available online.