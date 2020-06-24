Curry County Detention Center gets a $12 million renovation

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The curry County jail has had its share of problems, including several escapes. But today, they had good news.. unveiling upgrades after a $12 million renovation.

“We were spending 200,000 a month housing inmates out of county so that adds up quickly,” said Ben McDaniel the Chairman for the Curry County Commissioners.

The Curry County Detention Center upgrade added more than 22,000 square feet of space that includes adding 48 beds that will house only female inmates. Those female prisoners are currently in another facility across the alley from the detention center. Also in the upgrade a new medical ward that will allow the inmates with medical issues to stay in the facility and not need to be transported elsewhere.

“That’s why you saw such an expanded medical unit, our current one or the old one would fit in one of those little holding cells basically,” said McDaniel.

With the new medical unit, the facility will be able to better treat any medical issues as well as cut the costs and minimize the risk of transporting inmates to the hospital or to other detention facilities.

“Now the way we have it we’re basically able to keep everyone at our own facility and doing so you don’t have the risk of doing transports all of the time, that’s a big risk for escape,” said McDaniel.

The renovation included a new security video system. The facility has been plagued with several high profile escapes over the last decade. The jail upgrades include a new state-of-the-art booking center to help catch any contraband trying to be smuggled in.

