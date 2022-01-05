Curry Co. deputy dies of COVID-19 complications

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Clovis is mourning the loss of a sheriff’s deputy. Curry County Deputy Bryan Vannatta died this week from COVID complications after becoming ill on December 18. There are three generations of law enforcement in the Vannatta family.

His grandfather was an FBI agent and his father was a former Curry County sheriff. Bryan has been with the department for a total of six years but had a 13-year career in law enforcement. Vannatta leaves behind a wife, two sons and extended family.