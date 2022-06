CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad will start running again July 1. The train yards will open its season at 8 a.m. with trains leaving Chama and Antonito, Colorado at 10 a.m. The season was set to begin on June 11 but dry conditions pushed it back.

USA Today named the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad the second-best train ride in America. The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad was named the best.