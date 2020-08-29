Cumbres and Toltec win USA Today recognition once again

CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – A train ride that crosses from New Mexico into Colorado has been named the Best Scenic Train Ride in the nation. This is the third time The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad has won the award from USA TODAY.

The train runs for 64 miles between Colorado and New Mexico, crossing between the states 11 times. Also making the list, at number five, is the Durango and Silverton Narrow-Gauge Railroad.

