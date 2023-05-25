NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad is kicking off its 2023 season over Memorial Day weekend. The Railroad says its early ticket sales have been record-setting and opening Memorial Day weekend is sold out.

Even though opening weekend is sold out, local merchants and non profits will be holding a fair at the Chama Depot. C&TSRR is the nations longest steam railroad, it travels between Chama, New Mexico and Antonito, Colorado “If you want to get onboard the nation’s longest, highest and most authentic steam railroad this year, reserve early,” Colorado Commissioner and President of Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad Scott Gibbs said in a release.

Regular passenger service for the railroad starts June 3 through October 21. Trains run Tuesday – Sunday and depart from Antonito, Colorado and Chama, New Mexico.

Options for trips:

All Aboard Full Excursion Trips

Half Limited Trips

Express Options

Special Trips

For more information on trip options and to purchase tickets, visit the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad website.