NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The threat of wildfires has delayed the season opening for the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad. Originally scheduled to open on June 11, opening day for the railroad has been pushed back to Friday, July 1.

C&TSRR is the nations longest steam railroad, it travels between Chama, New Mexico and Antonito, Colorado. “It was a difficult – but vital – decision to proactively postpone our start date. Our mission is to preserve an important part of our nation’s history, while ensuring the safety of our passengers, employees, local communities and the environment through which we travel,” Scott Gibbs, president/CEO of the C&TSRR said in a release.

Passengers that had reservations for any June departure will be contacted by the railroad directly. People will have the option to rebook their reservation for a later date and receive a gift card for 10% off in the gift shop. Passengers can also choose not to rebook and receive a full refund for their tickets. The railroad says ticket agents are working to contact all passengers who had tickets booked for June.

C&TSRR say it is in communication with the National Forest Service, local fire departments, New Mexico and Colorado Forestry Departments and the two state’s tourism departments. Due to the how unpredictable conditions can be the railroad is encouraging passengers to visit their website for updates.