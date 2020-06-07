Cumbres and Toltec railroad season kicks off

CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic steam railroad is gearing up to start its 2020 season with a modified schedule.
The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad trains will run as of this Saturday, leaving from Antonito, Colorado or Chama, New Mexico, and stop at historic Osier, Colorado for lunch. The start date was delayed because of restrictions surrounding COVID-19. You can check the full schedule on the Cumbres and Toltec website.
