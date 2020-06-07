Cumbres and Toltec railroad season kicks off

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE)A historic steam railroad is gearing up to start its 2020 season with a modified schedule.

The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad trains will run as of this Saturday, leaving from Antonito, Colorado or Chama, New Mexico, and stop at historic Osier, Colorado for lunch. The start date was delayed because of restrictions surrounding COVID-19. You can check the full schedule on the Cumbres and Toltec website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss