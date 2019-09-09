Cuba Police officer arrested on battery, assault charges

CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico police officer accused of battery and assault is behind bars tonight and this isn’t the first time the officer has been on the other side of the law.

The Rio Arriba Sheriff’S office says they arrested Cuba Police Officer Christopher Blea, last night, after getting a call from a concerned neighbor. A criminal complaint hasn’t been filed yet, but the sheriff’s office did confirm a few details.

When deputies got to the officer’s home in Chama, they say his girlfriend was bleeding from her head. Deputies say an argument between the couple turned violent, and it didn’t stop there.

“The off duty officer pulled out a weapon, pointed it at first at himself, and then he pointed it at her,” says Major Randy Sanches.

Blea has been with the Cuba Police Department for a few months and previously worked with NMSP and the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office. Major Randy Sanches, with sheriff’s office, says Blea lost his job with the department because of his history with domestic violence.

“Chris Blea did work for the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested by NMSP couple years ago, during the time that he was employed with us on a domestic violence charge,” says Major Sanches.

New Mexico State Police say they’re working to get more details on that incident.

As for this latest case, Cuba Police Chief Manuel Romero, says if the allegations against Blea are true, they will move to fire him.

Blea is currently being held at the Rio Arriba County Detention Center. He’s charged with aggravated battery and assault, and false imprisonment.

Deputies say Blea was also aggressive with the man who made the initial 911 call. Blea reportedly was holding a gun when he told the man to back up for trying to intervene.