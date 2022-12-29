NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report from AAA shows that the price for gas in New Mexico has seen a jump since last week. They say the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $3.09 – 11 cents more than this time last week and 12 cents more compared to the same time last year.

According to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch, Farmington drivers are paying the most at $3.44 a gallon and Santa Fe is paying the least at $2.96 per gallon. They say the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is currently at $3.16, up 6 cents from last week and up 12 cents from this time last year.

Courtesy AAA

Officials say the rising price of crude oil is the result of the price jump. Prices for a barrel of crude oil increased from the low $70 range to around $80 just a few days ago. AAA also says analysts are suggesting cold weather could temporarily impact fuel delivery and refinery operations.