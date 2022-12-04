NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Special Olympics New Mexico hosted its annual “Posole Olé Fun Walk” Saturday just in time for the holidays. The event serves as a fundraiser.

During the event, people took part in a one-mile walk led by Santa Claus himself.

It was the first in-person fundraiser walk to take place since the pandemic.

Special Olympics athletes raised money for their teams for a month leading up to Saturday with the top team and individual fundraisers taking home a prize.

Of course, there were posole, burritos, and donuts for people to enjoy. There were also crafts and a raffle at the event.