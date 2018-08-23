CrossFit gyms honor life of Victoria Martens with memorial workout

Community gyms will honor the life of a 10-year-old Albuquerque girl brutally murdered in 2016 Thursday.

They’re hoping a workout will bring the community together and remember the light she brought to others and not the tragedy that surrounds her death.

Thursday would have been Victoria Marten’s birthday. To remember the little girl whose life was cut too short, area CrossFit athletes are asking gyms to come together and celebrate her life with a memorial “workout of the day.” (WOD)

“It’s one of those heart-touching things. We raise our kids in this community and to see things happen like that in our own backyard is heart-wrenching so we want to make sure she’s not forgotten,” said Jess Gentry, owner of Black Box Fitness.

On August 24, 2016, 10-year-old Victoria Martens was found dead in an apartment building on Albuquerque’s west side.

Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens and her boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales were both arrested and charged with child abuse charges. Jessica Kelley, Fabian’s cousin, was also arrested and charged with her murder.

Now the District Attorney’s office is trying to track down a possible fourth suspect.

Two years after her death, the workout event was created in hopes of inspiring everyone in the fitness community to come together and honor Victoria.

Organizers say in CrossFit, a “memorial workout” is meant to be difficult, but say it’s something everybody can do, no matter their skill level.

“We come together for a crisis to help others. We do this for teachers, firemen, what better way to do the same for Victoria,” said Claudette Chavez, local CrossFit athlete.

Typically in CrossFit “Hero WODS” or “Memorial WODs,” the numbers or movements pay homage to the individual.

Athletes are asked to do the following within 60 minutes:

Victoria Martens Memorial WOD:

Partner or Teams of 3

Buy in: 24 Thrusters (135/95)

8 Rounds for time

21 Push-ups

9 Toes to Bar

3 Bear Complex

20 Kettlebell Snatches (53/35)

15 Pull-ups

18 Box Jumps

9 Power Cleans

100 meter Run with Partner

Buy out: 2006 meter Row

Organizers say this can be done at any CrossFit box. If you don’t belong to one, they say you’re welcome to go for no charge.

Their goal is to turn this into an annual event.

