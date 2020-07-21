Cross country lawnmower racers make a pit stop in New Mexico

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – If you see a bunch of people riding lawn mowers through New Mexico there’s a pretty simple reason for it, as ten contestants are starring on the new reality show “The Great Grass Race.”

Each pair is driving cross country from Los Angeles to New York City on lawnmowers going at a top speed of five miles per hour. But to win the $100,000 prize at the end of the journey there are rules they have to follow.

“We don’t have food, gas, water, shelter and we’re relying on the people for help.”

Contestants said they have to rely on the good graces of people they meet as they continue their journey cross country. The contestants should make it to Albuquerque Wednesday morning. They’re shooting for New York by early October. If you would like to follow along their adventure and watch the show, click here.