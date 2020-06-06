Criminology master’s degree program in development at NM Highlands University

News Alert
New Mexico

 NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Highlands University is working to develop the first criminology master’s program in the state. Criminal Justice Associate Professor Gloria Gadsden says the degree will provide an advanced understanding of sociology and trends in the fields of criminal behavior and social justice.

The program will also provide students training in conflict resolution and prison reform. The proposal now heads to the New Mexico Graduate Deans Council, New Mexico Higher Education Department and the Higher Learning Commission for approval.

