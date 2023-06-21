NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman had her son’s remains returned after a bizarre run-in with a grave robber. The cell phone video shows Cassandra Trujillo, digging up her ex-boyfriend Nathan Vigil’s grave in Chimayo last month.

“I came for my husband. He’s buried right there. That’s all I came for,” said Trujillo.

In a police report, witnesses said they also saw Cassandra Trujillo, who also goes by the name Sandy, burying the urn and putting up the accompanying placard at a cemetery a few miles away in Alcalde.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Please, tell me that you did not bring Nate over here,’ and she said, ‘Yeah. I did.'”

Managers at the Chimayo cemetery told police they had been having trouble with Trujillo for a few days and confronted her while she was digging up the urn, taking cell phone video of her in the act.

Now, still in disbelief, Vigil’s mother is relieved it’s all over. “He’s going home with me now, and he’s safe,” she said.

Trujillo is charged with two misdemeanor counts of disturbing burial grounds because police said she also took items from the gravesite of Vigil’s grandmother.