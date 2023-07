ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Moriarty man was arrested. Police said he threatened a drug store employee in Albuquerque.

According to a criminal complaint, just before 1 p.m. Friday, police were called to the CVS near Central and Unser.

Josiah Glover is accused of taking two large bottles of alcohol. When an employee tried to stop him, he allegedly pulled a knife. He is charged with robbery with a deadly weapon.

He also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.