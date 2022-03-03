NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A crime stopper’s tip has led to the arrest of a man and woman who lied their way into robbing people. Lisa Jaramillo, 47, and Gary Escareno, 46, have been arrested in Ruidoso.

Last month Jaramillo is accused of stealing a wallet from a University of New Mexico dorm room after pretending she was a fire alarm inspector to get inside the room. She then met Escareno at a nearby Smith’s where the couple bought $850 worth of gift cards.

Police say this time Jaramillo lied her way into an apartment by claiming she needed to check the hot water. The couple went to a bank, where employees alerted police after getting a call from the victim about a stolen card.