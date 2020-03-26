Crime Stoppers Executive Director charged with embezzling SUV

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The head of a local Crime Stoppers Chapter is accused of stealing a car meant for the organization.

It all started in November when the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office donated a Ford Expedition to Crime Stoppers. The Executive Director for San Juan County Crime Stoppers, Johnny Adams, took possession of the SUV.

According to court documents, Adams did not tell the Crime Stoppers board about it and both he and his wife were later seen driving it around town. Investigators say Adams’ milage log shows he was not using it for work. Adams is charged with embezzlement.

