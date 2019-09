ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in the North Valley will soon have to deal with detours while the city constructs a new roundabout.

The intersection of 12th and Menaul will be temporarily blocked starting Monday while the Water Authority moves lines under the streets. Construction of the road itself will begin two weeks later with a planned opening of the roundabout in January.

The city says roundabouts are safer and force drivers to slow down.