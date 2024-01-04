NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first winter storm of the year has arrived in New Mexico with some snow dropping in pockets across the metro. In Albuquerque, we’ve seen snow on and off Thursday afternoon, with most of it piling up in areas of the South Valley, the West Mesa, and the Heights.

Some crews have been dealing with the roads since four in the morning near the East Mountains. Bernalillo County road crews have been dealing with snow since the early hours, one to two inches fell in the east mountains this morning. “Cabezon in the east mountain is a road we try to focus on,” said Antonio Jaramillo, director and maintenance for Bernalillo County.

The county had roughly seven crews out and ready this morning consisting of snowplows and sanding trucks. “Each of them have about three or four individuals that are out there, so we have a lot of vehicles running at once,” said Jarmillo.

Lower in elevation toward the city center, Albuquerque is gearing up to help the homeless with more shelter-bound buses. With some snow and wet roads hitting around I-40 and Wyoming in the Heights and I-25 in the South Valley Thursday evening.

Officers have a warning about the evening commute. “If you are driving recklessly or carelessly or too fast for these road conditions, we will take enforcement and action,” said Benito Martine, APD traffic commander.

While many of the roads have been treated. Drivers should still keep their distance. “Also if it looks like the road has been salted doesn’t mean it’s already taking effect the roads could still be icy and slippery so drive very, very cautiously,” Martinez.

Ahead of Thursday night’s commute, APD was warning drivers in non-serious crashes to pull over to the side and exchange information. Officers may not be able to respond because of the volume of calls they normally get during storms. They suggest people go to a substation to report the crash.