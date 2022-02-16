NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Fire Department is working to contain a fire located about seven miles west of the Santa Ana Star Casino. It involves a massive pile of telephone poles.

These poles are treated wood, so they pump out a lot more smoke. The fire created a big plume of smoke that could be seen all the way from the Big-I camera.

According to tweets from PNM, the fire is outside a PNM switchyard. They have de-energized the equipment so first responders can safely begin putting out the fire. PNM says it is well-contained and no power outages have been reported from the incident. They have yet to determine the cause of the fire.