NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Carlsbad High School alum and now a stand-out starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins, Trevor Rogers, was officially announced to the National League roster ahead of this year's MLB All-Star Game. Rogers is humbled by this opportunity and the MLB Rookie is was shocked when he found out.

"Oh man, I was in complete shock. He (Marlins Manager Don Mattingly) told me and I was just, I was at a loss for words and it was truly a special moment," said Rogers. He's excited to be a part of the festivities this year in Denver, Colorado. He gets to go to the home run derby, his friends and family will be by his side, and getting the opportunity to play alongside some of the game's best players is a special opportunity.