NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews have responded to multiple lightning-caused fires in the San Juan National Forest over the past several days. In all, there have been 12, with the most in the Pagosa Ranger District.
- Albuquerque: “They’re landing everywhere”: Albuquerque seeing uptick in flies
- New Mexico: Data shows New Mexicans are big on new businesses
- Crime: New details in case of mother accused of killing 11-year-old son
- Trending: How much cash does moviemaking bring to New Mexico?
Two small fires on Chris Mountain could be seen from town on Monday, one grew to three acres. A hotshot crew and air resources have been brought in as fire danger remains high and temperatures continue to rise.