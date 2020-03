The remnants of a hangar are seen at the Moriarty Municipal Airport following a fire on Monday, March 30, 2020. (KRQE Vincent Autry)

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews responded to a fire inside a hangar at the Moriarty Municipal Airport early Monday morning.

The fire happened inside a hangar around 4:30 a.m. It is unclear if there were any airplanes or vehicles in the hangar at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.