Crews respond to fire at Dexter bus barn

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(image courtesy Dexter Fire & Rescue Chief Justin Powell)

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews are responding to a bus barn fire in Dexter, New Mexico on Tuesday morning. According to a social media post from the fire chief at Dexter Fire & Rescue, multiple agencies are responding to the scene including Midway Fire and EMS, Hagerman Fire, and East Grand Plains Fire.

The City of Roswell Fire Department and the state fire marshal are reportedly handling the investigation. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

(images courtesy Dexter Fire & Rescue Chief Justin Powell)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES