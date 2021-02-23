Crews respond to fire at Dexter bus barn

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews are responding to a bus barn fire in Dexter, New Mexico on Tuesday morning. According to a social media post from the fire chief at Dexter Fire & Rescue, multiple agencies are responding to the scene including Midway Fire and EMS, Hagerman Fire, and East Grand Plains Fire.
The City of Roswell Fire Department and the state fire marshal are reportedly handling the investigation. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.