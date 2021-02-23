Crews respond to fire at Dexter bus barn

[1] Effort to file lawsuit against NMPED to separate hybrid learning, athletics Albuquerque coaches are heading an effort to sue the state's Public Education Department in federal court. La Cueva's head volleyball coach Steven Archibeque is asking the state to split hybrid learning and athletics so student-athletes can compete. A GoFundMe page is now set up to help pay for legal fees. So far, they've raised almost $2,000 out of their $30,000 goal. APS is also reaching out to the PED asking the state to separate sports and the hybrid learning model. The PED has yet to comment.

[2] Bill looks to honor fallen officers State lawmakers are set to hear a bill looking to honor fallen officers. House Bill 275 is asking to create a highway sign known as a Fallen Officer Sign. The goal is to commemorate law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. NMDOT would be in charge of accepting donations for the signs and installing them near the site where the officer died. The bill is scheduled to be heard in a House committee on Tuesday.