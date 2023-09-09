EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Eddy County Fire and Rescue said a gas line blowout caused a large fire on Saturday.

The department, along with the Carlsbad Fire Department, was sent to an explosion just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire happened on a company site and may have been from a gas line rupture that ignited.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.