LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A small Bosque fire started just north of Los Lunas Monday night, according to the Valencia County Fire Department. They say multiple agencies worked to put out the half acre fire.

VCFD says they were able to stop the progression of the fire Monday night and the fire is now contained Tuesday morning. Officials say no structures were threatened by the fire and no injuries or evacuations were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.