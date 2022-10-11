NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews in New Mexico will be planting drought-resistant seedlings in areas of the Jemez mountains left scarred by wildfires. Beginning Tuesday, 33,000 seedlings will be planted in the 2010 Las Conchas burn scar.

The planting operation is scheduled to take place over the course of ten days. The drought resistant trees were grown at New Mexico State Universities forestry research center. Officials say the reforestation efforts will happen across the Santa Clara Pueblo, Bandelier National Monument and the Espanola Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest.