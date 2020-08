NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire crews are responding to the Ojo Caliente Spa in northern New Mexico. Raeann Anaya who was at the spa with her husband tells News 13 people were evacuated from the hot springs after a fire broke out Thursday night in the sauna area.

Anaya says the fire grew quickly. Multiple agencies including Taos and Rio Arriba Fire are responding. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.