RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters in Ruidoso extinguished a motel fire in Ruidoso downs early Tuesday morning. The fire was at the Economy Inn and everyone inside was evacuated safely.

Highway 70 was shut down in both directions while crews fought the fire, but the road has since been reopened. There is no information on what started the fire. Crews will remain throughout the day to monitor the situation.