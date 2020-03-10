Crews discover human remains at Santa Fe construction site

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An eerie discovery at a Santa Fe construction site.

“They were just digging and digging and hauling dirt out, hundreds and hundreds of loads of dirt,” says Jeffrey Lewis.

Underneath all that dirt, an estimated 30 bodies. “There’s evidence that is was a cemetery in the late 1800s associated with the Masonic lodge,” says Collen Gavin.

Back in November, crews broke ground on the La Secoya de El Castillo retirement community, near the plaza in Santa Fe. Just a few weeks ago a heavy machine operator discovered remains on the east side of the construction site.

“The area has been isolated to allow for the construction to continue,” Gavin says.

Those who work near the construction site say they aren’t surprised, “I know in doing building projects and such it’s always a thought that there might be some sort of site that had burials on it it’s kind of a given in this part of town,” says Paul Rochford.

They were confused about why the remains weren’t discovered sooner, “It’s my understanding being from Santa Fe that they often check on those things before they start digging,” Rochford says.

Jenkins Gavin, the development management firm overseeing the property says they did but the testing didn’t go deep enough.

“Archaeological testing was done on-site and prior to as apart of our entitlement process and in that testing remains were not discovered,” Gavin says.

Gavin says the discovery won’t delay the project’s timeline. The developer tells KRQE News 13 they are working with the city’s archaeological review board to determine if and how the remains should be removed.